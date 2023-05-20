Indore: IRWA's ‘Being Realtor’ to promote city’s real estate

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The real estate sector has a major contribution to the rapid development of India. Indore's real estate is also showing tremendous growth in all commercial, residential and industrial segments. Renowned companies of the country are launching their projects in Indore. Being Realtor event is another achievement adding to the list.

Organised by Indore Realtor Welfare Association (IRWA) and National Association of Realtors - India (NAR-India) on May 25, this will be India's biggest city convention which will bring together real estate professionals from across the country.

The theme of the convention is Engage, Empower, and Elevate.

To be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore, the event will discuss the latest trends, technology and new marketing strategies related to the real estate industry.

Along with this, experts' addresses, panel discussions and workshops will also be organised.

Convention chairman Bhupendra Joshi said, “Real estate industry plays an active and important role in the economic development of the country, strengthening the country's infrastructure and creating large-scale employment. It also helps in moving towards social progress by providing opportunities. Here also continuous innovations are needed to stay tuned with the new updates. The objective of the conference is to bring real estate professionals from across the country on a single platform, strengthen their network, discuss important and latest trends related to this industry, find ways to overcome the current challenges and introduce new technologies, techniques and innovative steps to take this industry forward.”

​Shailendra Jain (Darda), vice-chairman of IRWA said, “NAR-India acts as a single national-level umbrella organisation by being the credible voice of realtors in India. It represents the interests of thousands of realtors operating across the country and also aims to promote the practice of real estate broking in India.”

President Arvind Gupta, said, “This event is a proud achievement not only for us as an organisation but also for Indore as a city and a place with great potential in the real estate sector.”

​IRWA has worked as a team for this event which includes Organisation vice-president Devesh Pahwa, treasurer Nirav Shah, joint secretary Arpit Joshi and convention coordinator Sumit Gupta.