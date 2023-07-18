Indore: Iraq Officials Come To IIM-I To Learn Leadership Skills

IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai takes Iraqi officials for a tour on the institute’s campus on Monday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of senior officials from Iraq have come to Indian Institute of Management Indore for pursing a customised management development programme (MDP) that is aimed at empowering them with cutting-edge management insights and strategic leadership skills.

The programme, conducted in collaboration with ITEC, the ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, was inaugurated by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai. Prof Subin Sudhir, chair – executive education, was also present on occasion. A select cohort of 18 senior officials from Iraq will embark on a comprehensive thirteen-day module, immersing themselves in a dynamic learning environment and fostering valuable cross-cultural exchanges.

Prof Rai said, “India and Iraq boast a profound civilizational richness, with India's ancient heritage spanning thousands of years, and Iraq being home to one of the world's oldest civilizations, the Sumerians, shaping the history of human civilization.”

He highlighted IIM Indore's commitment to social consciousness and nation-building, noting the common goal shared by Iraq and India in building their respective nations. The first day of the programme witnessed a session onleadership communication by Rai. Indore police commissioner Makrand Deouskar also shared his insights on grievance management and redressal, reflecting the Indian ethos of justice and fairness.

Harshika Singh to tell them about Swachh Bharat Mission, Divyank Singh about Smart Cities

The programme will witness various sessions in the coming days.

Indore Smart City CEO Divyank Singh will delve into the realm of Smart Cities and Infrastructure Development, showcasing India's progressive approach to urban planning and technological advancements.

Indore Municipal Commissioner Harshika Singh will guide the officials through Swachh Bharat Mission, a symbol of India's commitment to cleanliness and sanitation.

Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma will shed light on crisis management, highlighting India's resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.

From exploring the transformative power of the Public Private Partnerships under the guidance of IIM Indore faculty member Prof Swapnil Garg to understanding the significance of water resources and the Water Mission with Sanjay Shukla, the officials will witness India's commitment to sustainable development.

They will meet Madhya Pradesh government officials in Bhopal, fostering valuable cross-cultural exchanges and deepening their understanding of governance and administration.

The 13-day MDP will further extend beyond the realms of management education, as the officials travel to Delhi and visit the enchanting city of Agra, home to the magnificent Taj Mahal.

The programme will conclude with a session on public health delivery in India, led by Anjali Rawat, deputy director general of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, showcasing India's efforts in healthcare innovation and public welfare. The eighteen high-ranking officials represent diverse departments of the Iraqi Ministry.

