Indore: Institute of Company Secretaries of India’s Western India Regional Council’s annual regional conference begins today

Indore: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India’s Western India Regional Council’s (ICSI-WIRC) is going to organise two-days annual conference from Friday at Brilliant Convention Centre.

The theme of the conference is ‘Wave of Changes-Ocean of Opportunities’. A large number of professionals, directors, corporate executives and corporate advisors are expected to attend the conference. Eminent faculty with comprehensive exposure to the practical aspects of the topics will address and interact with participants. The programme is being hosted by Indore and Bhopal Chapter of ICSI.

CS Ashish Karodia Chairman Western Region of ICSI informed that annual regional conference is one of the prestigious annual events of the Western Region. The delegates from all parts of the Western Region and nearby locations participate in the ARC. It provides members and other participants and opportunity to enrich their knowledge, strengthen their networking and interact with who’s who in the relevant fields of discussion.

CS Dev Bajpai, Executive Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, CS Manikantha AGS, Company Secretary of Infosys Limited, CS Savithri Parekh, Group Company Secretary of Reliance Industries Limited, CS NPS Chawla and CS Satwinder Singh-Associate Partner of Vaish Law Associates New Delhi , CS Vinod Kothari- Practicing Company Secretary from Kolkata, CA Dr. Girish Ahuja-Tax Law Expert. CS Vijay Jhalani Central Council Member of ICAI, CS Krishana Sharma and Famous Motivational Speaker Vijay Batra will address the gathering in this two-day conference on various topics related to professionals.