Indore: Industrialists welcome MP budget

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Industrialists of the city have welcomed the state budget which was presented in the assembly on Wednesday.

President of Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh, Pramod Dafaria said that the budget reflected the leadership and the goal of the Chief Minister for the year 2022-23.

Dafaria said that the state government neither imposed any new tax nor proposed to increase any tax. Along with it new proposals had been introduced to develop 11 new industrial areas in industrial cities like Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam and others. The availability of land to industries at affordable rates and simplification of procedures were also commendable steps, he added.

Goutam Kothari, president of Pithampur Aodyogic Sangathan, has said that the government can do more for industries. Setting up 11 new industrial areas is a good proposal, he adds.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:58 PM IST