Indore: Top police officials meet Kathavachak Pradeep Mishra in Depalpur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Top police officials and the district administration reached Depalpur and met Kathavachak Pradeep Mishra following the traffic jam incident that occurred at Indore-Bhopal State Highway during the Shivpuran Mahapuran Katha in Sehore district.

Mishra is going to start seven days of Katha narration program from March 9 in Depalpur. According to reports, over 1 lakh devotees were expected to visit the place everyday.

Divisional Commissioner, Dr Pawan Sharma, Collector Manish Singh and IG rural Rakesh Gupta and others went to meet Mishra ahead of the program.

Collector Singh directed the concerned officers to ensure the traffic arrangements, parking and other necessary arrangements in this regard.

According to the information of the administration, the Shiv Puran Katha would be organised till March 15 on the premises of 24 Avatar Mandir. The district administration made all the necessary arrangements to maintain the traffic as the routes of the destination spot were quite narrow.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:39 PM IST