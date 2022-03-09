Indore: Cyber café owner attacks on doctor over petty issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor posted in District Hospital was beaten by a cyber café owner in Rajmohalla area over a petty issue on Wednesday.

The victim had injuries on his face and mouth and he reached Chhatripura Police Station for lodging a complaint against the accused.

“I was returning home after completing my night duty hours on Wednesday morning. I stopped at Arsh Cyber Café located in Rajmohalla for apply for my family members’ passports online. The cyber café owner asked me to pay Rs 1800 for each application but after confirming me he continued to work for others. When I asked him to do my job first, the accused punched me on my face and later he and his accomplice thrashed me badly,” victim Dr Ankur Jain said.

He added that the accused even pushed him out of the café after which he came back to District Hospital and lodged a police complaint.

Police were listening to his complaint and registering an FIR against the accused cyber café owner.

Meanwhile, president of Health Department Officers and Employees Association Shekhar Joshi demanded stern action against the accused for attacking the doctor and announced that they will stage demonstrations against police if they don’t arrest the accused.

