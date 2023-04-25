Indore: Industrialists urge IMC commissioner to look into trade licence fee row | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) led by president Yogesh Mehta met IMC commissioner Harshika Singh and discussed the hike in trade licence fees made by the state government through a notification issued on April 21.

Mehta said that the meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere and the IMC commissioner assured the delegation that she will write to the principal secretary urban administration department in this regard. She said that the tax won’t be applicable till a decision is taken by the government.

Prakash Jain, Pramod Dafaria, Dilip Dev, Harish Bhatia, Tarun Vyas, Anil Paliwal etc. were present in the meeting.

