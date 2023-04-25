 Indore: Industrialists urge IMC commissioner to look into trade licence fee row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Industrialists urge IMC commissioner to look into trade licence fee row

Indore: Industrialists urge IMC commissioner to look into trade licence fee row

Mehta said that the meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere and the IMC commissioner assured the delegation that she will write to the principal secretary urban administration department in this regard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Industrialists urge IMC commissioner to look into trade licence fee row | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) led by president Yogesh Mehta met IMC commissioner Harshika Singh and discussed the hike in trade licence fees made by the state government through a notification issued on April 21.

Mehta said that the meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere and the IMC commissioner assured the delegation that she will write to the principal secretary urban administration department in this regard. She said that the tax won’t be applicable till a decision is taken by the government.

Prakash Jain, Pramod Dafaria, Dilip Dev, Harish Bhatia, Tarun Vyas, Anil Paliwal etc. were present in the meeting.

Read Also
Indore: Gulawat Lotus Valley to be developed as tourist spot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Malaria Day: Over 27k houses in Indore checked in four months, larva found in 599 houses

World Malaria Day: Over 27k houses in Indore checked in four months, larva found in 599 houses

Indore: Stalking, eve-teasing tops list of complaints at Women Helpline

Indore: Stalking, eve-teasing tops list of complaints at Women Helpline

Indore: 25-year-old pregnant woman dies of Covid

Indore: 25-year-old pregnant woman dies of Covid

Indore's famous 'jeerawan' added to list of prohibited hand baggage items on flight; passengers term...

Indore's famous 'jeerawan' added to list of prohibited hand baggage items on flight; passengers term...

Indore: HC orders govt to present report on Mandsaur firing incident in 4 weeks

Indore: HC orders govt to present report on Mandsaur firing incident in 4 weeks