Indore: Indradhanush 2.0 using automatic lock syringe for vaccination

Indore: With an aim to ensure safety of the patient and also to attract upper middle class towards immunisation programmes of the government, health department is using automatic lock syringes during intensified Indradhanush immunisation programme.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia, the department is using the advance syringes which will get locked after one time use and couldn’t be opened again.

“It will not only ensure the safety of the patients with use of new needle every time but also ensure there is no misuse of needles and syringes after being used once,” he said.

Moreover, the department also has a method to check on safety of the vaccines by using mobile application to check and maintain the temperature of all the cold storages.

“With the help of a mobile application, we are also keeping a check on cold storages temperature and stock of vaccines being used. The box containing vaccines has a colour changing bar which changes colour when temperatures rises in the box,” Jadia added. This will even help the ANMs and health activists working on the ground as they can check the safety of the vaccines.

The health officer also said that vaccines are free in all government hospitals but people spend over Rs 5000-10000 for the same.

As many as 4,196 children and 1382 pregnant women have been identified for immunisation in Indore district during the campaign that started from December 2. These people were left out from being immunised during the last drive. As many as 10 vaccines will be administered during the campaign.

The department has already surveyed the areas and focusing more on slum areas, forest areas and remote areas of the district as the people living there couldn’t become part of the vaccination programme.