Indore: In a first in MP, MYH starts DNA Ploidy test for breast cancer

Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has become the first hospital across the state to have DNA Ploidy test for breast cancer patients through which relapsing of breast cancer can be known.

Informing about the test, Professor of Pathology Department Dr Shikha Ghanghoriya said “DNA Ploidy is a test through which we can learn about the chances of relapsing of breast cancer in the patients. The facility is free for the breast cancer patients in MY Hospital and it has become the first hospital, in both private and government setup, in the state to have such a facility,” Dr Ghanghoriya said.

She said that breast cancer is a leading cause of women’s death in the world.

“There has been a 6 percent rise in the number of breast cancer patients in Indore in last 5 years and the number is increasing. The facility will help the patients as well as to the doctors in deciding the line of treatment,” she said.

Dr Ghanghoriya also said the department is planning to start a Smart Breast Centre in MY Hospital under the guidance of Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal.