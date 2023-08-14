Indore: IMC Uses New Technology For Road Restoration

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav observes restoration of road using new technology at Madhu Milan Square on Sunday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dubbing it eco-friendly, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has adopted a new technology for restoration of roads in the city.

Under this innovative technique, water is added to the complete Pmix material and is poured at the place of restoration, and is ready for use within 2 to 4 hours. The potholes get fixed completely.

A trial was conducted to fill potholes with eco-friendly system in the presence of mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at Madhu Milan Square.

“The speciality of this system is that the cement used in it is of special chemical which dries within two hours. Due to this, the part of the road can be used within two hours,” Bhargav said.

Through this technique, first, the uprooted material of the pothole is taken out, after that the pebbles and stones are also removed and the pothole is cleaned so that the base is ready.

The material prepared by the company is used to fill the pothole. For this, the material is prepared by mixing 2.5 litres of liquid in 25 kg of material. Asphalt is not used in this. The special thing is that eco-friendly cement (with polymer strength) is mixed in it.

The material is filled in the pit and levelled (plastered) by the labourers. The speciality of this cement is that it dries in two hours and does not need to be moistened. After this, the part of the road can be used for traffic.

While observing the road restoration work being done by the new technology, Bhargav directed Natural Seema Pvt Ltd to ensure quality is maintained in the work.

