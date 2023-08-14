Overheard In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Big Loss

A Principal Secretary (PS) has recently incurred a loss of crores of rupees. The PS got a tender passed for his department. He, however, mended the conditions of the tender to benefit a company with which he entered into a devious dealing. But the officer ran out of luck, because just as the deal was set to be finalised, the officer’s misdeeds came to light. The higher-ups in the government sought an explanation from the PS after the irregularities had surfaced. The PS, in his reply, gave the reason that he did everything according to rules. The higher-ups, however, understood that the PS’s story about the tender had been extremely fishy. So, he got a bawling-out from the top bosses who also cancelled the tender. With all the dressing-down he had, he was not removed from the department. Now, he is getting ready to issue a fresh tender, and enter into a new deal.

Real Negotiator

Whatever one may say in public, but there are many backstage stories in the day-to-day government functioning. Such an offstage story broke the surface after the posting of a collector in a district. The government recently transferred a collector to the home district of a senior Congress leader. Immediately after that, he was shifted from the district on the demand of the BJP leaders there. The new collector also happens to be close to the Congress leader. When the new collector was posted, the BJP leaders were told that Sahib is very practical. On the contrary, just after his posting, the collector went to the Congress leader’s shelter. The officer has told the Congress leader that everything will happen according to his wishes. On the other hand, he has assured the BJP leaders that everything will soon be alright in the district. The officer has always maintained good relations with the leaders of the BJP as well as with those of the Congress, and worked accordingly. He is lobbying for himself this time, too. Nevertheless, Sahib always has some other agenda behind the scenes and, just after taking over the charge of any district, he gets down to work to meet his purposes.

Three IPS Officers

Nobody knows anything about the outcome of the ensuing election, but discussions are going on in the corridors of power about it. There are murmurs about the Director General of Police (DGP). The current discussions centre around whether the present DGP will be there or not should the current government be voted out of power. Since the DGP will complete his two years’ tenure in March, it will not be easy to remove him before he completes his period of service. If the BJP forms the next government, there will be no problem for the current DGP to remain in office till his retirement. On the contrary, if the Congress forms the government, there may be chances of his removal before the period of his service ends. Against this backdrop, the names of three IPS officers are doing the rounds for the coveted post. One of them is set to get the support of a former chief minister. Another officer has the backing of some close aides of the MPCC president. Similarly, another officer, considered a dark horse, does not belong to any group, but he may get the benefits of his seniority.

Loyal to?

There is confusion over a retired officer rehabilitated during the BJP rule. Nobody knows who he is loyal to? He is as loyal to the present chief minister as he is to a former chief minister. When the retired officer was rehabilitated, people said if he was faithful to the former chief minister, what necessitated the government to help him. Since the election is nearing, the question over his loyalty has come to the surface. The officer is reportedly active to save his chair in case there should be any change in the government. Sahib recently met the former chief minister. Sahib is holding such an important post that he is getting feedback on many strategies of the government. Bureaucrats chin-wag that lest the retired officer’s rehabilitation should weigh heavy on the ruling dispensation.

Getting Closer

A businessman of the state capital is seen around an upright IPS officer. The officer has never been involved in any backhand dealings, but the negotiator being around him has cast doubts on Sahib whose wife is also a bureaucrat with a clean image. How this businessman has taken the IPS officer into his grip is not known. It is heard that Sahib visited the shop of this businessman and, afterwards, the latter had wooed the officer. As soon as the businessman finds an opportunity, he meets the IPS officer. He also goes with some work to the department that functions under the officer. The businessman is close to some officers besides he is an expert in handling offstage dealings, so whenever he finds an opportunity, he takes an officer into his grip. At present, the businessman seems to have this Sahib in his clutches.

Feeling Edgy

Four women IAS officers are waiting for posting to the Centre. Two of them expected that the Central Government would post them just after receiving their applications. Although one month has passed since their applications reached the Centre, they are still waiting for a desired outcome. One of them has even packed up her official work, and the officer concerned, who had to take the charge in her place, was posted in the department she was heading. Now, after waiting for such a long time, she has started getting uptight. On the other hand, several officers have cast their eyes on the departments another madam is holding. She has two important departments and, after she goes to the Centre, some officers will take the charge of these wings. Apart from these four IAS officers, many other bureaucrats are waiting for posting in the Centre. A Principal Secretary was recently sent to Delhi immediately after he submitted an application for deputation. So, the women officers expected that they would also get posting immediately after submitting their applications, but since it did not happen, they seem to be on pins and needles.