Indore: IMC seizes 26 pumps; Drawing water directly from Narmada pipeline

The IMC seized 26 water pumps being used to illegally draw water directly from the main pipeline in areas falling under Zone 16, on Friday.

IMC officials said by attaching water pump to the pipeline directly it is possible to get water at great force, but those living down the line get water at very low pressure, or do not get water at all.

Officials said that a team led by Suresh Ghanwari went around Nandan Nagar, Rajnagar area on Friday morning to inspect water connection and found people drawing water directly from the pipeline