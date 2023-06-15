Indore: IMC Gearing Up To Make City Transport Commuter-Friendly

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC is gearing up to make the city transportation commuter friendly and efficient. Several decisions in this regard were taken during a meeting held on Wednesday regarding long-term public transport service.

IMC officials decided to go in for digitalisation of the city buses including the installation of real-time tracking of these buses. Apart from this, there were also discussions done regarding smart mobility cards, mobile applications, advertising and branding locations.

Another step that is to be taken is to increase the number of MyBike cycles to provide last mile connectivity to people. Currently, 1,550 cycles (MyBike) are operated in the city through AICTSL to promote green mobility.

Presently AICTSL is operating 15 i-Ride (Rental Two Wheelers) from its premises. Soon, keeping in view the convenience of the passengers coming from outside, this type of facility will also be started at the railway station and bus stand.

It has been decided to expand the AICTSL bus service that currently services some cities in other states as well as neighbouring districts to include religious places too.

Officers from IIT Indore, WRI India, CII New Delhi, PWC Bhopal, UMTC New Delhi, as well as banks, were present in the meeting.

