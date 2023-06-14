Indore: Farmers Paid Rs 121 Cr As Crop Insurance Payment 

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 9,049 farmers of the district received more than Rs 23.22 crore as farm loan interest waiver. The farmers also received Rs 120.70 crore payment as crop insurance under the crop insurance scheme.

Tuesday was a day of great relief for the farmers of the district as they benefitted under various farmer-friendly schemes of the state government.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan deposited the amount of Mukhyamantri Krishak Interest Waiver Scheme and Crop Insurance in their bank accounts through a programme organised in Rajgarh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh was especially present in the programme. The main programme of the district was organised in Depalpur where MP Shankar Lalwani was the chief guest. In this programme, interest of more than Rs 23.22 crore of 9,047 farmers was waived off. An amount of Rs 120.70 crore was also paid to the farmers of the district under the Crop Insurance Scheme.

Addressing the programme, MP Lalwani said that the Chief Minister has started many schemes in the interest of farmers. With these schemes, the self-sufficiency and income of farmers will increase. He said that special efforts are also being made to provide employment opportunities to the youth. The Chief minister has also started Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana and more and more youth should take advantage of this scheme, he said. Lalwani also distributed certificates of benefits to the farmers.

Similarly, programmes were also organised in all the service cooperative societies of the district. The live telecast of Kisan Mahakumbh organised in Rajgarh was also shown during this programme.