 Indore: 607 MW… City’s Power Demand On June 12 Breaks All Previous Records
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:43 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Uff… it’s too hot!

The city's power demand on June 12 broke all previous records as air-conditions and water coolers are being run on full blast by residents due to unbearable heat and humidity.

“The maximum power demand of the city was recorded at 607 MW on June 22,” said a press release issued by Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The West Discom said that a record 1.28 crore units of electricity was distributed to 7.40 lakh consumers under the city circle in 24 hours on June 22.

Last year, the highest demand of electricity, which was 595 MW, was recorded in the city on June 9.

