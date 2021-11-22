Indore: IMC, CBSE schools join hands to make eco-bricks from waste

Indore



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools will collect waste and provide it to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for preparing ‘Eco-Bricks’. Along with this, every school will appoint ENO (Environment nodal officer)

Chairman of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools UK Jha said this while talking to the media at Shri Gujarati Samaj School in Vijay Nagar, Indore, on Monday. He said this after discussing the proposal with IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal.



“It's very apparent that we have been exploiting the natural resources to a great extent since ages but the efforts made in the direction of its preservation have been very less,” Jha said.

“Indian philosophy has always portrayed us all to be the worshippers of nature but nowadays this culture is declining because we have denied the importance and care of nature from our life principles,” Pal said.

Dr Anil Kumar, an environmentalist from Chhattisgarh also made recommendations for preserving the environment and engagement of schools in the drive.

In order to create awareness amongst the coming generation and the society as a whole, Sahodaya Group took the following decisions with IMC:



Eco Year

To declare the year 2022-23 as Eco Year. Throughout the year Harit Malwa Samiti and Sahodaya Group will jointly make efforts to preserve the environment. Eco Year will be celebrated throughout the year with various activities.

Tree plantations

All the schools will strive to create awareness amongst students for saving trees, conserving water and reducing the use of plastics. Plantation drive would be organised during rainy season.

Environment Nodal Officer

Schools will appoint ENO. The officer will be responsible for many activities. Environment awareness rallies would be organised time to time for creating awareness in the society.

This issue will be given due importance during different programmes, PTM and workshops conducted in school.

