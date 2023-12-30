Indore: Illegal Constructions Razed In Triveni Colony | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation under its ongoing drive against illegal construction and encroachments in the city on Friday razed illegal construction made on society land in Triveni Colony. Residents had been complaining about this for eight months after which the team of the corporation razed the illegal construction done by the coloniser.

President of Triveni Colony Resident Society Umesh Hublani, social worker Deepa and all the residents had complained about this several times. The land situated near Kahn River belongs to Indralok Co-operative Housing Society. The land is also in the name of the society in town and country planning registry.

Illegal construction is being done on this site through the help of the coloniser and others. The society members complained to municipal commissioner Harshika Singh recently and also submitted all the documents for proof. After this, she instructed that the illegal construction be removed.

On Friday morning the team of the removal department of the corporation reached the spot along with the police force. During the drive, several objections were raised and people tried to protest but police tackled the crowd and ensured that the drive was conducted successfully.

The corporation demolished the illegal construction with a bulldozer and JCB machines. Some other Illegal constructions at other places in the same colony are also being investigated and action will be taken against these constructions in near future, said IMC officials.

Indore: Two Booked Of Unauthorised Refilling Of Gas Cylinders |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raids were conducted at two places by the Food and Civil Supplies Department team on Friday. They booked two shopkeepers and also seized LPG cylinders from shops. Officials said that Ramesh Kumar Gupta was caught red-handed while refilling gas cylinders at home.

Two domestic cylinders of 14.2 kg capacity, 01 small cylinder, 01 nozzle, 01 gas transfer pipe, 01 weighing machine were seized from the spot. Similarly, action was taken by another team on Sanjivani Light House Gas Chulha Repair in Samvid Nagar at Kanadia Road.

The operator Shadab was found to have illegally stored material like nozzle, pipe, a domestic gas cylinder, 2 small gas cylinders and other things used for refilling gas cylinders.

All the material was seized. Officials said that a case was registered against Ramesh Gupta and Shadab under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act for unauthorised trading of gas cylinders and transfer of gas.