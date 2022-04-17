Indore: ​Hundreds of devotees throng temples to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Lakhs of devotees thronged Hanuman temples across the city for offering prayers to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

The celebrations started as early as 6 am and continued till late into the night with devotional fervour.

A long queue of devotees could be seen outside Hanuman temples including Ranjeet Hanuman Mandir, Veer Alija Hanuman, Subhash Chowk, Pitra Parvat, and others.

Devotees recited Hanuman Chalisa at temples and houses along with the prayers to the Lord to maintain peace across the world and to end the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine.

Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali, was born on this day. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength, and people worship him to ward off all evils. The day is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which usually falls in April.

Ranjeet Hanuman sits in ‘Hanumant Wada’

A large number of devotees visited Ranjeet Hanuman as Kankad Aarti was performed at 6 am in the temple. The temple was decorated on the theme of ‘Hanumant Wada’ and Lord Hanuman’s idol was decked up as ‘Baal Hanuman Roop’.

Ranjeet Hanuman temple priest Dipesh Vyas said, “The temple was decorated on the theme of ‘Hanumant Wada’ and Lord Hanuman was also decorated in a Maharashtrian dress. People involved in managing the crowd also wore a Maharashtrian dress.”

He said that devotees were served water and sharbat to give respite from hot weather.

Over 3 lakh devotees visited the temple throughout the day on Saturday.

Bajrang Dal rally

Bajrang Dal took out a rally from Bhawanipur to Karbala Maidan. Activists of the saffron organisation also offered prayers and performed puja at the Hanuman Chabutra on Karbala Maidan. A large number of cops were also deployed for maintaining the law and order.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:14 AM IST