Indore: Hotel sealed for non-payment of diversion fees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration sealed a hotel in Rau for non-payment of diversion fees on Friday. Collector Manish Singh has given instructions to the officers for effective action against those not paying diversion fees and also for illegal construction in the district.



Sub-divisional officer of Rau Pratul Sinha informed that on Friday, the team of district administration inspected plot number G-28 G-29 G-36 G-37 in Amrapali Colony located in Sonvay village of Rau Tehsil.

The colony has been developed by Sonam wife of Shravan. The hotel was being operated on a residential plot with the name Pet Hoteliers Village Inn. The hotel which has a bar is three-storied and it was built by clubbing 4 residential plots. There is no parking facility in the hotel. The officials of the food and safety department were also present on the spot and checked the food items and took the samples. The officials found a lot of dirt in the kitchen and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was kept in the same fridge.



The hotel was sealed by sub-divisional officer Rau Pratul Sinha, tehsildar Rau, Mahendra Gaud, food and safety department officers, revenue inspector Pathan Brahmane and patwari Anita Thakur for illegal construction and non-deposition of diversion fees.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:44 AM IST