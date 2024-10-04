 Indore: Grand Procession Marks Agrasen Jayanti
Maharaja Agrasen seated on a decorated chariot and the revered family deity Mahalakshmi in a palanquin were carried by thousands of community members.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen, a grand procession was organised under the auspices of Agrawal Samaj Kendriya Samiti on Thursday evening.

Marking the 5148th jayanti of Maharaja the procession began from Rajwada to Agrasendham built on Chiman Bagh ground on Jail Road. The procession was dedicated to Maharaja Agrasen and Mahalakshmi.

Maharaja Agrasen seated on a decorated chariot and the revered family deity Mahalakshmi in a palanquin were carried by thousands of community members. The procession was carried out with dhols and tasha, along with singer Kushal Singh Rathore singing bhajan.

The procession was welcomed from many platforms along the way.  This procession turned into a social conference at Chimanbagh ground, where thousands of members participated and offered 56 bhog.

At Rajwada, senior social workers Vinod Agarwal, Premchandra Goyal, Tikamchand Garg, Vishnu Bindal, Kishore Goyal, Arvind Bagdi and Pravesh Agrawal started the procession. Central Committee president Rajesh Bansal, general secretary Pawan Singhal, convenor Naveen Bagdi, treasurer Rajesh Engineer and Kishore Goyal welcomed the guests.

Akhada grls main attraction

The eye catcher of the procession were akhada girls. The bhog was offered after the procession at Chiman Bagh ground.

