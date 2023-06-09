 Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country

Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country

Increment of seats, equipment helped college take a leap of seven ranks i.e. from 39th to 32nd in current NIRF ranking

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After taking a big leap in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) by seven positions, the Government Dental College has started preparations to secure its position in the top ten dental colleges of the country in the next assessment for rankings.

The college has secured 32nd position in the recently released NIRF with a jump of seven positions as it was on 39th position, last year.

According to principal Dr Deshraj Jain, they have made a lot of improvement on the basis of the parameters of NIRF as compared to last year. 

Read Also
Indore: Special Gram Sabhas To Be Organised In 334 Villages For The Ladli Bahna Scheme
article-image

“We have got approval to increase seven PG seats in three departments from the ministry of health and family welfare while we have also got three seats in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics, two seats in Prosthodontics and two seats in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery,” Dr Jain said.

He added that the college has 36 PG seats now. The principal has claimed that they have focused on five main parameters of ranking – i.e. teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perceptions.

Read Also
Indore: Applications Invited For Public Prosecutors
article-image

He also added that they are going to get 3D jaw scanning machine which will help in knowing minute details of the teeth and gums. 

“The implantation of teeth will become easy as we are also getting Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) machine as Dr Pankaj Jain, MD, MPPHSCL had given approval recently.

We have also demanded 100 dental chairs,” the principal said.

Read Also
Green Corridor From Bhopal To Indore: 63-Year-Old Woman's Kidney Gives A New Lease Of Life To Teen...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country

Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country

Indore: Non-CUET Courses' Registration  Deadline Extended

Indore: Non-CUET Courses' Registration  Deadline Extended

Indore: Girl Booked For Stabbing Brother

Indore: Girl Booked For Stabbing Brother

Indore: 13th Edition Of IIM Indore’s CERE Begins Today

Indore: 13th Edition Of IIM Indore’s CERE Begins Today

MP: First Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' To Be Credited Into Accounts Of 1.25 Cr Women Tomorrow

MP: First Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' To Be Credited Into Accounts Of 1.25 Cr Women Tomorrow