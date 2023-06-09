Indore: Govt Dental College Eyes Top 10 Rank In Country

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After taking a big leap in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) by seven positions, the Government Dental College has started preparations to secure its position in the top ten dental colleges of the country in the next assessment for rankings.

The college has secured 32nd position in the recently released NIRF with a jump of seven positions as it was on 39th position, last year.

According to principal Dr Deshraj Jain, they have made a lot of improvement on the basis of the parameters of NIRF as compared to last year.

“We have got approval to increase seven PG seats in three departments from the ministry of health and family welfare while we have also got three seats in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics, two seats in Prosthodontics and two seats in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery,” Dr Jain said.

He added that the college has 36 PG seats now. The principal has claimed that they have focused on five main parameters of ranking – i.e. teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perceptions.

He also added that they are going to get 3D jaw scanning machine which will help in knowing minute details of the teeth and gums.

“The implantation of teeth will become easy as we are also getting Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) machine as Dr Pankaj Jain, MD, MPPHSCL had given approval recently.

We have also demanded 100 dental chairs,” the principal said.