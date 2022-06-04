Indore: Girl killed, father & other family members injured in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl was killed while her father and other family members got critically injured in a road accident on Dhar Road on Friday morning. They were returning home from the wedding of a relative in Neemuch. It is said the girl's father was driving the car, but he fell asleep on the wheels which resulted in the accident.

Investigating officer ASI Jahiruddin Khan from Chandan Nagar police station said that the deceased has been identified as Gulnaaz aka Parveen (23), a resident of Tatpatti Bakhal area of the city. She was presently residing in Green Park Colony with her family members. Her father Mohammad Shakir along with other family members had gone to attend a marriage function in Neemuch a couple of days ago.

After attending the function, they were returning to the city in their car. A preliminary investigation revealed that Shakir was driving the car and he lost control after he fell asleep. The car hit the wall of a culvert and then fell into the roadside ditch. Gulnaz sustained a head injury due to which she could not be saved while other family members are undergoing treatment in a city hospital. ASI Jahiruddin said that nine people including children were in the car.

Police said that Shakir and his family members had halted at his in-laws' place in Ratlam and the in-laws had asked them to stay the night but Shakir refused to stay and left for Indore. On Friday, after the postmortem the body was handed over to the family members.