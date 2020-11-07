Indore: French ambassador visits MYH, Lalbagh and Manikbagh Palace

Indore: The French Ambassador to India, Emmanual Lenain, who is known for his love for tourism and visiting historical places, along with his wife Geraldine Lenain visited city's MYH Hospital, Lalgbagh Palace and Manikbagh Palace on Saturday. He had visited Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Friday, and offered prayers there.

Lenain is on a 3-day tour of the region. He arrived from New Delhi to the city on Friday at 3.15 pm on a regular flight. After landing here he went to Ujjain to offer prayers at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain and returned to Indore in the evening.



Lenain began his city tour on Saturday morning. First, he went to Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital (MYH) and paid his tribute before the statues of Yeshwant Rao Holkar and Sir Siremal Bafna, prime minister of the Holkars, located in the hospital premises. Later, he visited the residence of Holkar rulers Lalbagh Palace and the Manikbagh Palace.



Administrative sources informed that ambassador Lenain and his wife were very much interested in knowing about the Holkars and their social work. Later in the day, he left for Maheshwar, where he is scheduled to visit Maheshwar fort and Museum of the Holkar dynasty on Sunday. He will return to New Delhi on Sunday.



In view of leaders of several Muslim countries speaking against French president Emmanuel Macron and burning his effigy in several places in India, the district administration is providing additional security to the French ambassador.