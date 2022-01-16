Indore: Free Press organises online 'On the Spot' painting competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The talented stars of Indore city participated in an online ‘On the Spot’ painting competition on Sunday. The competition was organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press, in association with DHL Infrabulls and Indian Oil.

A total of 5,340 students participated in the competition. The competition was organised through online mode because of the COVID 19 omicron outbreak.

The dazzling colouring skills of Dimpy Kothari wowed everyone. The artwork of Anvi Singh with a big beautiful green tree inspired all other students to achieve perfection.

Siddhi Gupta, Pratha Mehta, Shivanya Gupta and Anaaya Kumar were among the highlighting students, whose striking artworks made everyone happy.

The Competition began at 10am and the students were spotted with the colours of various forms including crayons, pencils and brushes.

Hussaina Dewaswala anchored in the event. She said that she was stunned by the inspiring artworks of students.

Categories of Competition

The competition was organised for students of Class I to XII. It was held in three categories: Group A for Senior KG to class III, Group B for Class IV to VII and Group C for Class VIII to XII students.

Group A: Senior KG to Class III

Little angels of Group A were provided a picture to enable their creativity to a beautiful scene with happy animals. From the king of jungle to a tall giraffe were covered in the picture. Students loved this topic and used variety of colours to show their talent.

Group B: Class IV to Class VII

Students of Group B enjoyed and found the topics worth thinking. The topics given to Group B were: Traffic Awareness; Green Energy; and Idea of best garden in my locality.

Students were divided in topics, but most preferred green energy and traffic awareness.

Group C: Class VIII to Class XII

The topics allotted to Group C were: Historic Vaccination Drive; Online World; and Indore set to hit six in Swachhata. The students found the topics inspiring and they would be preparing more arts for the same in future.

All the participants wished and expressed their pride in Indore being the cleanest city of the country for five times a row and hopes for winning the title sixth time.

Winners to be felicitated in Free Press campus next week

Participants gave a preview of their future art, which looked brighter, articulate and stunningly impressive. They surprised Free Press and their parents with their imaginative paintings.

The proficient use of colours and design was commendable. Free Press will hold an exhibition of these paintings on its Facebook page. All paintings will be the property of Free Press. The organisation will have the right to publish or showcase these paintings.

Judges were anxiously waiting to witness the artworks and experience the unique thought process of young artists.

All participants will receive e-certificates from the Free Press. The winners will be awarded at a function organised on Free Press premises.

All rights and decision taking authority regarding painting competition will rest with the Free Press.

Winners will be decided only among those who submit their drawing sheet.

Sending pictures of their drawing on given WhatsApp number or e-mail would not be considered as final. Students have to submit the sheets at the centre from where they collected them latest by Monday, January 17, 2022 at 6 pm.

It is only an exercise to prove that the participant completed the drawing within given time period. Participant must ensure that his/her name, email ID and phone number is clearly mentioned on the painting sheet.

Student’s missed FP campus, loved being a part of ‘On the Spot’ painting competition

“There are only a few competitions in the city, where we can express our thoughts and be sure that our art will be analysed without bias,” participant Navya Asrani.

“I love animals, I saw them in city zoo. I can remember how it felt and I am trying to colour then as just as I saw them!” Mimansa Pudhir from KG-2 said.

“I am having a lot of fun, I look forward to this special day every year!” exclaimed Aavya Verma.

“Thank you Free Press for organising such a memorable online event,” Hasan Iqbal and Hussain Iqbal participating in Group A said.

Participant Oyeshi Sharma from class III said, “I was very excited for this day and I miss being in Free Press campus, but still I enjoyed drawing and painting on Sunday.” She has been participating in Free Press competition since she was 3 year old.

“This feels like a celebration day for me every year, I always go out for treats after Free Press on the spot painting competition every year and I miss going to the campus this year,” said Yashi Jain. She also said that she was being able to express herself through art and it helps her feel happy even on a sad day.

A participant who has been taking part to the competition for last 5 years, Myra Valecha said, “I am not this excited for any art competitions, because nothing is as much fun.” She loves drawing and always does whenever she gets the time.

“Painting is about having fun and creating something really cute!” Anshika Gupta exclaimed.

Mahi Sahare from class VI said, “Topic was really interesting, I had to spent time in designing the idea and concept. I feel a good topic is essential for us to feel challenged and inspired to create a good piece of artwork.”

Excited students submitted in time

Almost all the participants submitted their artwork in time. A lot of students were enthusiastic about the results and decided to submit early.

Students had worked and practiced to maintain time this time.

With last few minutes left for the competition, a majority of students submitted their artworks.

Free Press ‘On the Spot’ painting competition was organised in association with DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd. The event was powered by Indian Oil.

Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, LIC, Nordic High International School, EdCIL, Italian edibles, and rooprang are our associate sponsors. Gagan leather House, Systematix Technologies Pvt Ltd, Coral-The Electronics Hub, Decathlon, KT Commercial and Ravi Graphics were the gift partners. Big FM was the radio partner.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 01:17 PM IST