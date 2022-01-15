e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Indore: MP PSC prelims 2020 results out

The MPPSC has selected as many as 7,711 aspirants for the Mains exam while 3,129 aspirants have been selected for the next phase in the Forest Service Exam.
Staff Reporter
MPPSC | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the results of Prelims 2020 on Saturday. It is for the first time that MPPSC has selected 20 candidates against one post for the main exam. Besides, the Forest Service Exam results were also declared.

The MPPSC has conducted exams for 260 posts in state services and for 111 posts in forest services. The announcement of results has been made considering the OBC quota issue which has been increased from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

Since the matter is pending in the court, MPPCC has made calculations ensuring that no final order by the court will have an impact on the appointments.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
