Indore: Foundation laid for renovation of government school at Pagnis Paga

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The foundation stone for renovation works of the Government High School at Pagnis Paga was laid at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

Bhargav said that during the formation of the municipal council, it was decided to construct six fully equipped and modern model schools in the city, for which the new construction work on the school building had been done on the lines of private schools in Pagnis Paga. He said the campaign to develop smart classrooms and school buildings just as in private schools had started.

Bhargav said that, along with providing better facilities in government schools, a social, educational and teacher monitoring committee should be formed for the operation of the school through which counselling of the children should be done.

