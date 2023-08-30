Indore: Food Safety Officers Crackdown On Sweet Shops, Milk Parlours

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the food and drug administration department has launched a drive against adulterated food products, especially ‘mawa’ and other milk products and collected over 58 samples in last two days.

Moreover, the department officials have also received the sample reports of as many as 662 samples collected in last eight months out of which over 12 per cent samples failed i.e. they were found adulterated.

The food safety officers have collected the samples from over 20 different shops in the city in last two days and collected the samples of mawa, sweets, paneer, namkeen, and ghee.

“We’re checking sweet shops across the city to check the quality of milk and milk products. We’re taking action against milk parlours and taking samples of milk and milk products, besides warning them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” FSOs said.

They added that the samples collected in two days including samples of milk barfi from Shri Sanwariya Sweet, Hira Nagar, samples of laungsev and Ratlami sev from Shri Ram Namkeen at Sanwer Road, milk barfi and milk from Sawariya Sweet, Sanwer Road. Cake samples and namkeen samples from Shankar Namkeen and others.

They have also collected samples of Dabur Honey, Real Juice, samples of sweets from Madhuram Sweets, Agarwal Dairy and other similar shops.

Sweets & namkeen samples taken

According to officials, in the past 2 days, over 20 samples of namkeen, 30 samples of mawa, and over 15 samples of milk and milk products were collected.

74 samples failed, 59 FIR registered in 8 months

According to food safety officers, as many as 74 samples, out of a total of 662 samples reports received in the last eight months, have failed.

Moreover, a penalty of Rs 70 lakh was imposed for violation of the food safety norms and FIRs were registered against 59 shop owners for putting people’s lives at risk by preparing food products in unhygienic conditions.

