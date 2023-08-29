Indore: Focus Shifts From Only Vocational Training To Tech Training & Edu

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Children from childcare institutes, who were earlier given only vocational training, will now be given technical education and training so that they have better career options.

The changes were brought as part of the Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojna started in June this year. So far, 54 beneficiaries have registered under the CCI while around 5,355 beneficiaries are under the sponsorship programme.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide financial support and career guidance to the children staying in Bal Ashram and child care institutes. The government is offering assistance of Rs 5000 per month to the children as soon as they turn 18 and giving them an option to choose among the different careers.

Children can pursue further studies or they can opt for vocational training in government institutions like polytechnics, and ITIs to get training in paramedical, nursing, hotel management, tourism, or other courses under Pradhan Mantri/Chief Minister Skill Development. The training will be provided free of cost by the concerned department. “Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojana 2023 was started by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to provide financial assistance to orphan children who have left the child institutions of the state. With the help of financial assistance from this scheme, all the eligible children will be able to lead a better life,” said Pallavi Porwal, chairperson of, Child Welfare Committee.

The state government will start providing financial assistance to all the beneficiary children when they turn 18 and financial assistance will continue to be available through this scheme till they are 24 years old.

Introduction Of Individual Care Plan (ICP)

The children under CCI or orphans who are living with their guardians will be given a choice to enrol for internships, business training, or tech education. There will be an individual plan made for the children by the centre which will track their development.

Govt to pay for tech, medical, Ayush, and legal education

Based on entrance examinations in NEET, JEE or CLAT, care leavers entering any government / non-government institutions will be given financial assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per month during the study period and the fees fixed by the Fee Regulatory Commission for the duration of the course period.

Majority opt for internship programme

As per the data received by the official website of Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojna, 51 per cent of the children enrolled under the scheme have opted for internship programmes at various government offices followed by 28 per cent in business training and others opting for tech education.

