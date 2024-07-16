Indore: First Ever Digital Pedagogy In School Education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the growing era of digitisation,†teachers†in India will also learn to teach using kahoot, padlet, mentimeter, genilly, geogebra and other such apps/platforms to facilitate learning using technology following digital pedagogies.

Anchoring this transformation in school education, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch its first ever training programme of 15 hours on digital pedagogies for teachers on July 24. Teachers will learn to†leverage new-age technology to allow them to effectively integrate technology into their classrooms. Furthermore, the training will require teachers to work on five quests!

5 quests for CBSE teachers

The quests as shared by CBSE director of skill education Dr Biswajit Saha are as follows:

1. Understanding Digital Pedagogy

2. Designing a Digital Pedagogy learning experience

3. Navigating Digital Space

4. Teaching-Learning in Hybrid Settings

5. Assessments in the Digital World

Digital learning to soar & grow

Siddharth Singh, school director |

Digital pedagogies training will embark on a new change in the education system requiring schools to update their teaching methodologies from offline to online teaching. Though online teaching took off with COVID-19 pandemic, it is not only here to stay but also to soar and support the way we learn. 'Digital pedagogy focuses specifically on the use of technology to break down learning barriers and enhance students' learning experiences,' Siddharth Singh, school director, said. He added that digital pedagogy may be applied to online, hybrid and face-to-face learning environments.

'It's not one-way learning anymore, students learn with curiosity'

UK Jha, CBSE Coordinator |

Learning system has seen a major shift this academic session as the focus requires teachers to change and adapt as per requirement of students. 'Understanding and application of digital pedagogies are useful for teachers in recognising the importance of learner variability and adapting lesson plans based on learners' needs,' UK Jha, CBSE Coordinator said.

He explained the pedagogy and understanding would help teachers re-tune themselves to the progressing world. 'The era where teachers said something, students wrote it down and forgot about it is long gone,' Jha said. He added that students read, research, learn and question things, which is good.

Not to fear digitisation, it's about thoughtful use

Parents often fear technology-based learning and to solve this, principals counsel them and teachers beforehand. ëDigital Pedagogy is precisely not about using digital technologies for teaching, rather about approaching those tools from a critical pedagogical perspective,í Winston Gomez, school principal, said. He added that digital pedagogy is as much about using digital tools thoughtfully as it is about deciding when not to use digital tools and about paying attention to the impact of digital tools on learning.