Indore: Farmers are suffering, will ensure state keeps its promises: Lalwani

Indore: The newly elected MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, has completed a shade over five months of his term. Talking to Free Press he enumerated all that he has done for the city on various fronts and his future plans.

On rail connectivity, MP Lalwani said that many new trains have been started in the last five months. He said that work on doubling tracks and electrification is going on all of which will increase connectivity and revenue. Similarly, air connectivity has also increased with several new flights. Also Indore has become an international airport with international fights.

He said that he plans to bring many new road projects to improve connectivity within the state and also with other states. He admitted that road of the city are full of potholes, but pointed out that it is the responsibility of the state government to maintain the roads and promise he would get all help and support from the central government.

He informed that a super-speciality hospital is being constructed and it will prove beneficial for the poor when it gets completed.

He said that the farmers of Indore region are suffering due to bad weather he promised that he would ensure that the state government keeps its promise made to farmers and also compensate them for the crop loss due to excessive rainfall.

He claimed that the ongoing Metro project was a good innovation and add to the advancement of the city.