Indore: Farmer Shot At Over Refusal To Sell Land To Accused’s Friend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was shot at by two persons following an argument over land in Gautampura area, police said on Tuesday. The accused wanted the farmer to sell his land to one of their friends and the farmer refused, leading to the altercation.

According to police, the incident took place in Chambal village under Gautampura police station jurisdiction on Sunday night. Ishwar Giri, a resident of Nagawadi village in Ujjain district got critically injured in the incident. Ishwar informed the police that he owns about 27 bighas of land in Nagawadi. He along with his three friends met accused Mahadev, Pankaj and Vijay in Chambal village.

They told Ishwar to sell his land to one Lokendra. When Ishwar refused, the trio started an argument and also abused him. When he tried to stop them, one of the accused took out a pistol and opened fire. One of the bullets hit his legs. Later, another accused fired a bullet at Ishwar. It is said that the police have detained two accused and started a search for the remaining accused.

Township representative threatens residents association vice-prez

The vice-president of Treasure Town Residents Association was threatened by the representative of the township when she and other residents opposed the installation of a high-tension line above a garden in the township. The residents also alleged that the colonizer had constructed a road on a portion of the garden in another colony. Police said that based on the written complaint, they are investigating the case.

Association vice president Renu Mehta Soni along with other residents reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the representative, who threatened her over phone. She informed the police that it was a covered township located in Bijalpur. Three new colonies are being developed by breaking its boundary walls. In another township, road construction is being done in about 20,000 square feet of area earmarked for a garden.

They alleged that Banwari Meghwal, a representative of Treasure Town Private Limited, threatened Renu Mehta Soni, the vice president of the association when the residents' association sought to see the official permission to build a road and plans for taking the power line from above the garden. They alleged that Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge refused to register an FIR in the matter.

However, TI Siyaram Gurjar informed the Free Press over phone that a written complaint has been taken from the residents and further investigation is being done into the case.

Renu informed the Free Press over phone that the residents would gather at the clubhouse for discussion on the issue on Wednesday, and they would meet the commissioner of police as well.