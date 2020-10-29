Indore: Farm Acts are 'Sanjeevani' for farmers, says UM Narendra Singh Tomar

Indore: Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said that the three Farm Acts recently passed by the Union government will prove as ‘Sanjeevani’ for the farmers of the country and will help in doubling their income.

Talking to Free Press, he said, “The Farm Acts will help farmers to get rid of the middlemen. Life of farmers would be changed as they will get a good return of their produce.”

Tomar also assured that BJP will make a stable government in MP under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan by winning maximum seats in the bypolls.

Excerpts:

Question: Congress and Rahul Gandhi are continuously attacking the government, especially on the Prime Minister over Farm Acts and claiming that it will destroy farmers.

Ans: Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have any knowledge about the Farm Acts so there is no meaning of his allegations. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, these Farm Acts will change the life of farmers economically and socially. It will provide the path to double their income and introduce new techniques of farming. It will also increase their income as they can sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Question: What would be the role of Jyotiraditya Scindia after bypolls? Will his presence benefit BJP.

Ans: Jyotiraditya Scindia is learning the work and culture of BJP. He will soon adopt the BJP’s work culture and so have the other leaders who joined BJP recently. Whether Scindia would prove beneficial for BJP or not is dependent on his work style.

Question: How do you see this bypolls and how many seats BJP will win especially in your Gwalior division?

Ans: This election will decide which type of government remains in the state i.e. the corrupt government of Kamal Nath or the Shivraj government which works for the welfare of the people. BJP will win maximum the seats in the bypolls. Congress doesn’t have any leader in Gwalior and BJP will bag all seats there as well.

Question: Congress leaders continuously alleging that BJP bought the MLAs and toppled the government through money power?

Ans: Congress leaders don’t have any issues to raise due to which they are putting baseless allegations. They should think about their 15 months tenure in which they fooled people in the name of farmers’ loan waiver, jobs to youngsters and others. They were busy in running a ‘transfer industry’.