Indore: Family Creates Ruckus After Death Of A 15-Year-Old Boy In MY Hospital | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 15-year-old boy created ruckus at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital after his death post-surgery on Thursday. The family members alleged medical negligence by the nursing staff and doctors of the hospital and said that they administered a wrong injection to him.

Family and friends of the deceased reached the hospital and staged demonstration. The enraged family members were pacified by the cops who sent the body for post-mortem to Shri Aurobindo Hospital.

According to family members, Prem Kashyap, resident of Goma Ki Phel, was admitted to the hospital five days ago for the surgery of a cyst in his ear. “The patient was healthy and was admitted only to get the cyst removed.

The doctors said they would perform a minor surgery to remove it. The surgery was performed on Thursday and our patient was healthy even after the surgery as he was walking in the wards,” the family members said adding “Suddenly, a nurse came to the patient and administered him an injection after which his body turned blue and cold.

Deceased Prem Kashyap |

He died 10-15 minutes after being administered the injection.” The family members said that the nurse had given a wrong injection after which she called the unit in-charge Dr Yamini Gupta who confirmed the same and tried to change the treatment papers.

“We snatched the papers from them as they were preparing new treatment papers to hide their negligence. We demand the police to take strict action against the accused doctors and staff,” the agitating family members alleged.

Meanwhile, doctors of ENT department and MY Hospital administration denied the claims of negligence and said that it might be the reaction of any of the drugs given to the patient. “It is a saddening and rare incident. We had given routine antibiotics and painkillers to the patient.

It might be the reaction of any drug which will be clear only after the post-mortem,” the doctors said.

Will stage blockade at Malwa Mill: Family

The family members said that they will stage a blockade at Malwa Mill Square on Thursday with the body of the deceased to demand strict action against doctors and staff and also to demand compensation for the family. The patient was topper in Class X as he had scored 97 per cent marks.