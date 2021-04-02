Indore: Experts throw light on new variant of coronavirus, spreads 50% to 70% faster than other forms of the virus

Indore: The new wave of Covid-19 has challenged us again. Explaining this at a free webinar, experts discussed the changes and ways to control the spread.

Endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma said, “The new variant of coronavirus spreads 50% to 70% faster than other forms of the virus, even double as now one in 6 is infected in Indore as opposed to 1 in 15 in the earlier wave.”

He added that early analysis of how and where it is spreading has given hints that it has a higher propensity to infect children.

“Symptoms like chest pain, experiencing breathlessness, difficulty breathing, heart pain, delirium, a drop in oxygen levels are signs of worry,” Dr Verma said. He added that pregnant women and new mothers should be extra careful.

Deepak Sharma, a health activist, said, “An analysis based on Covid symptom by King's College London found out that there are two specific symptoms, which people should be careful of: persistent fever for 5 or 6 days; and loss of appetite.”