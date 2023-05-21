Indore: Expert gives tips on employee wellbeing

Representative Image | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To develop a thriving workforce, an employer must follow 5 pillars of employee wellbeing. These are Physical Wellbeing, Financial Wellbeing, Emotional Wellbeing, Social Wellbeing, and Digital Wellbeing. All these play a crucial role in fostering a healthy and thriving workforce.

To commemorate International HR Day, a thought-provoking HR Forum Session was organised here on Saturday by Indore Management Association (IMA). The subject of the session was ‘the Best Practices on Employee Wellness & Employee Experience’. The session was held by renowned industry expert Anil Tyagi, vice-president-HR at the Kusum Group of Companies, New Delhi. Tyagi threw light on various crucial issues of employees’ wellbeing.

Key takeaways:

1. Workplace Wellbeing - Encompass Benefit: By focusing on Workplace Wellbeing, companies can create a positive and productive work environment, resulting in increased employee satisfaction, engagement, and performance. Benefits for organizations, teams, and individuals were discussed, such as increased productivity, collaboration, and personal growth.

2. Employee Experience Touch Points in Employee Life Cycle: The event emphasized the significance of the entire employee journey, identifying various touch points that shape the employee experience. These touch points include recruitment, onboarding, training and development, performance management, rewards and recognition, and offboarding. Each touch point acts as an opportunity to create a positive and meaningful experience for employees.

3. Building Positive Experience on Each Touch Point: Practical insights and strategies were shared on how organizations can build positive experiences at each touch point of the employee journey. By focusing on effective communication, tailored support, continuous feedback, learning opportunities, and personalized recognition, organizations can foster a culture of care and empowerment, ensuring employees feel valued and motivated throughout their employment.

4. By implementing these insights, organisations can foster healthier work environments and drive employee satisfaction, productivity and loyalty.