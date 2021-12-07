Indore: Engineering students urged to act logically, be ever-curious



Indore

Urging engineering students and faculty to focus on skill development, vice president of a private IT company in Indore, Vinod Sathe, said that mastering a skill is very challenging.

He was addressing the gathering of engineering students and faculty from colleges in the seminar on ‘Aspire to Engineering’ on Monday.

“An engineer must know how the system works, what can go wrong and how to fix it,” Sathe said. He added that this requires an ability to think logically and evaluate and understand each element that makes it up.

“Successful engineers are naturally curious and always looking for ways to make things better,” Sathe said.

He added that students must learn and adapt logical and reason-based thinking and defeat any kind of superstition.

Dr Ashok Kumat motivated students to work on practical skills by taking up risks and projects.

Dr Sanjay T Purkar and Dr Nirmal Dagdhi cited qualities required in good engineers:

What qualities do successful engineers have?

• Strong in mathematics and science.

• Highly analytical and detail-oriented.

• Imaginative and creative.

• Good communication skills.

• Enjoy working in teams.

• Enjoy building or improving the way things work.

