Indore: Employees of EPFO contribute Rs 2.5 cr. to PM CARES fund

Indore: As many as 137 officers and staff of the Regional Commissioner Office of Employees Provident Fund have made contribution of Rs 2.64 lakh in the PM Cares Fund to help out in the fighting against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Avinash Jaiswal, PRO of EPFO Regional Office Indore, informed that the employees of Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) have also come forward to support the Government’s initiative in combating national crisis of COVID-19 pandemic and voluntarily contributed one day’s salary- amounting to around Rs. 2.64 lakh to the PM CARES Fund.

EPFO, as one of World's largest Social Security Organizations, stands committed in the service of the nation in every possible way.

The COVID-19, declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has posed seriouschallenges for the health and economic security of millions of Indians. Government of India has set up a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation.

Officers and staff of EPFO are also contributing by putting in extra efforts for providing relief by expeditiously processing EPF withdrawal claims including COVID claims under PMGKY package, etc.