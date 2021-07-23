Indore: Edible oil worth Rs 9.90L seized from Palda area, 11 samples taken from factory

Indore: A team of food and drug administration department conducted a surprise inspection of an edible oil repacking factory in the Palda area on Friday and found that the FSSAI number of the oil, imported from Nepal, was incorrect. The team seized edible oil worth Rs 9.90L.



The drug administration team carried out a surprise inspection of the factory called Mahendra Brothers located in Palda area on Friday afternoon. The team members took 11 samples of various food items from the factory. One of the owners of the firm Mahesh Gulwani was also present on the spot when the team of officials reached there.



The samples of the oil taken include Gold Refined Soybean Oil 500ml, MP No. One Refined Soybean Oil 400ml, Flavour Gold Refined Soybean Oil 5 Litre, Flavour Gold Refined Soybean Oil 15 Litre, MP No. 1 Refined Sunflower Oil 15 Litre, Sagar Gold Refined Palmolein Oil 500ml,

Healthy King Refined Soybean Oil, Samples of Surya Coconut Oil, Halo Refined Sunflower Oil, Siddha Baba Refined Soyabean Oil and Halo Refined Soyabean Oil 15 KG. The samples were taken under Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.



Besides this, the team also confiscated Surya Coconut Oil 2205 kg, Halo Refined Sunflower Oil (1 lit pouch) 2000 lit., Halo Refined Soyabean Oil (15 lit tin) 2175 lit. The total value of the confiscated oil is estimated Rs 9,90,925. This action was also carried out under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. The confiscated items were kept in the custody of the firm itself. Surya Coconut Oil, Halo Refined Sunflower Oil, Siddha Baba Refined Soyabean Oil, Halo Refined Soyabean Oil 15 kg were found to be manufactured in Nepal and imported into the country. Interestingly the importer's license number was found to be in 12 digits, whereas the license issued by FSSAI New Delhi is a 14 digit number.