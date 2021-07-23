Bhopal: Senior scribe falls into police, dragnet for raping friend’s wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior journalist has fallen into the police dragnet. The scribe has been accused of violating his friend’s wife on the pretext of giving her a job in media industry.

According to the police, the journalist identified as Arun Tiwari, 41, works with a Hindi daily.

According to the police, the 36-year-old survivor, a resident of Awadhpuri locality in the city, is the wife of a senior journalist, who works for a website.

In a complaint, the woman claimed that Arun Tiwari had frequented her house. Her husband and Tiwari are close friends.

She told the police that Tiwari had first raped her in May 2018, when her husband was out of home for work. Thereafter, he raped her on many occasions threatening that he would inform about her physical relations to her husband.

Tiwari continued to exploit and blackmail her. She, somehow, mustered courage and related her ordeal to her husband.

The couple, then, approached the Awadhpuri police.

In charge of Awadhpuri police station, Vijay Tripathi, said that a case under sections 376 and 376 (2) of the IPC had been registered against the culprit.

“The accused has been arrested and is being questioned,” he said.