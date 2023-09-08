Indore: ED Files PC Against 10 For Selling Fake Remdesivir Injections During Covid

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed prosecution complaints (PC), commonly known as chargesheet, against 10 accused, including four from the city, in the case of selling fake Remdesivir injections during corona period.

ED has recovered over Rs 1.04 crore cash from the accused and evidence pointing towards international hawala transactions has also surfaced in the case.

The PC has been filed in the Special ED Court of Judge Rakesh Kumar Goyal on Wednesday. Earlier, ED had booked a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 against all the 10 accused.

While presenting the case in the court, the ED stated that investigation clearly established that the accused in connivance with each other sold fake Remdesivir injections to Covid- infected patients and their relatives for illegal gain, the accused had cheated the patients and their relatives by compromising with the health of the patients and put their lives in danger. They have acquired proceeds of crime after committing a scheduled offence. The amount acquired by selling fake Remdesivir injection are proceeds of crime in terms of Section 2(1) (u) of PMLA, 2002.

Accused are

1. Koushal Mahendrabahi Vora (38), a resident of Surat, Gujarat.

2. Punit Gunvantlal Shah (40), a resident of Thane, Mharashtra.

3. Sunil Mishra (35), a resident of Reewa, MP.

4. Ramiz Saiyad Husain Kadrai (34), a resident of Ahmadabad, Gujarat.

5. Jayeshbhai Pramod Godawat (36), a resident of Ahmadabad Gujarat.

6. Jaydevsingh Velubha Zala (51), a resident of Surat, Gujarat.

7. Aseem Ashish Bhale (24) son of Ashish Vasant Bhale, a resident of Ravindra Nagar, Indore, MP.

8. Praveen Fulke (28) son of Rajkumar Fulke, a resident of Tulsi Nagar, Indore, MP.

9. Dheeraj Sajnani (29) son of Tarun Sajnani, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Indore, MP

10. Dinesh Choudhary (30) son of Banshi Lal Choudhary, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Indore, MP.