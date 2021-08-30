Indore-Dubai flight: Dynamic fare up to Rs13K from Rs11K

Indore: Resumption of operations of the Indore-Dubai-Indore flight from Wednesday is getting impressive responses from passengers. Owing to the dynamic fare system, the fare of the Indore-Dubai flight has risen to Rs 13,857 per person. However, the return journey fare is Rs 7,374 and 30 kg check-in luggage and 8 kg hand luggage are free. The only international flight of the state, Indore-Dubai-Indore, is resuming once-a-week operations on Wednesday. After watching the initial responses of the passengers, Air India may increase its frequency.

TK Jose, chairman of the MP Chapter of the Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), said here on Monday that the flight had been getting impressive responses from passengers. Out of 153 seats, 12 seats are Business Class and the remaining 141 are Economy Class. Senior travel agent Jose said Air India had rolled out the initial fare of the Indore-Dubai flight at Rs 11,757 per passenger. After booking of 20 seats, the dynamic fare system was applied to ticket booking. Thus, the fare for the flight leaving on September 1 increased to Rs 13,857 on Monday. The fare of the return journey from Dubai to Indore is still quoting at the starting fare of Rs 7,374.

“Air India has allowed 30 kg check-in and 8 kg hand luggage free from both sides. However, Air India hasn’t yet opened the booking of tickets of the Indore-Bengaluru-Indore flight,” Jose added.

Official airport sources said that a set-up for examination of Covid had been made at the airport with the help of a private laboratory. Sources said Customs and Immigration officials were performing the duty when the flight was not being operated.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:01 PM IST