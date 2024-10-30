Indore: Drive For Revision Of Voter List Begins In District

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of revision of voter list in the district kick-started on Tuesday. For this task a special drive will run till 28th November. During this time, any citizen can get his name added to the voter list. At the same time, removal of the name and amendment in the voter information will also be done.

Youth who are completing 18 years of age on the reference date of 01 January 2025 can also get their name added to the voter list. A meeting regarding the revision of the voter list was held with the officials of political parties at the Collector Office on Tuesday.

Information about the revision program of the voter list was shared in the meeting. Additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi informed that the draft of the electoral roll has been published today. Revision work will be done by booth level officers (BLOs) at all 2625 polling booths of all 9 assembly constituencies of the district.

Claims and objections regarding the draft voter list will be received till 28 November during office hours. During this period, future voters and left out eligible voters in the age group of 18 to 19 in the district can appear at the nearest polling booth of their of residence and take action to get their name registered in the voter list through Form-6.

Along with this, if there has been a change in the residence of the voters previously registered in the voter list, in such a situation, if the address change or photo needs to be amended, then they can get the process of amendment in the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) done through Form-8 and the process of name cancellation can be done by filling Form-7.

The list of names of BLOs and their mobile numbers is displayed on the website of Election Commission of India www.ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in