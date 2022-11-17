Indore: Draft soon to get facial reconstruction surgery included in Ayushman Bharat

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Oral and maxillofacial surgeons participating in the annual conference of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) have appealed to the government to include jaw reconstruction and other facial surgeries under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

During a pre-conference session, surgeon Dr Deepak Agrawal said experts were preparing a draft for this and would soon send it to the government for consideration.

“Such surgeries are important as a large number of patients require it after trauma and many have congenital disorders. It would be helpful for patients to opt for this surgery if included in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme,” the experts said.

Meanwhile, Dr Agrawal and his team also performed a jaw reconstruction surgery on a 60-year-old woman who had lost her jaw due to black fungus.

“The patient’s age and medical history were major concerns before the surgery. They prepared an outline of the patient’s face using a CT scan and designed her titanium implant,” he said, adding, “MY Hospital had reported over 800 cases of black fungus and 600 patients went through surgery, while others required implants.”

UK-based Dr Atul Kusnele, accompanied by Dr Ashish Gupta and Dr Dhiren Shrivastav, emphasised accurate measurement of the bone, its incision and reconstruction before the surgery. A temporomandibular joint (TMJ) replacement workshop was also held at Super Speciality Hospital, in which experts trained 40 participants in TMJ replacement surgery.

The main conference will start on Thursday and be attended by over 2000 maxillofacial and oral cancer surgeons.

