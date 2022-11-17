e-Paper Get App
Indore: Draft soon to get facial reconstruction surgery included in Ayushman Bharat

Indore: Draft soon to get facial reconstruction surgery included in Ayushman Bharat

46th Annual Conference of AOMSI

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Oral and maxillofacial surgeons participating in the annual conference of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) have appealed to the government to include jaw reconstruction and other facial surgeries under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

During a pre-conference session, surgeon Dr Deepak Agrawal said experts were preparing a draft for this and would soon send it to the government for consideration.

“Such surgeries are important as a large number of patients require it after trauma and many have congenital disorders. It would be helpful for patients to opt for this surgery if included in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme,” the experts said.

Meanwhile, Dr Agrawal and his team also performed a jaw reconstruction surgery on a 60-year-old woman who had lost her jaw due to black fungus.

“The patient’s age and medical history were major concerns before the surgery. They prepared an outline of the patient’s face using a CT scan and designed her titanium implant,” he said, adding, “MY Hospital had reported over 800 cases of black fungus and 600 patients went through surgery, while others required implants.”

UK-based Dr Atul Kusnele, accompanied by Dr Ashish Gupta and Dr Dhiren Shrivastav, emphasised accurate measurement of the bone, its incision and reconstruction before the surgery. A temporomandibular joint (TMJ) replacement workshop was also held at Super Speciality Hospital, in which experts trained 40 participants in TMJ replacement surgery.

The main conference will start on Thursday and be attended by over 2000 maxillofacial and oral cancer surgeons.

Indore: Man pronounces triple talaq demanding halala
Indore: Morning turns hazy, night temp likely to drop further by 2-3 degrees Celsius  

Indore: Security, beauty, amenities will be enhanced at airport

Indore: Decide priority for next three months, says Collector to officers  

Indore: Co-browsing feature added to I-T portal

Indore: 10,000 sq ft illegally occupied land freed 

