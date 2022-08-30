Indore: Doctors raise alarm; kids of city are increasingly falling prey to viral hepatitis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the monsoon rainfall has taken a break, the increasing number of cases of water-borne diseases has become a reason for concern for citizens. The doctors have raised an alarm over viral hepatitis, as well.

Doctors said cases of jaundice and other diseases increase during the monsoon, but, this year, there has also been a rise in the number of cases of viral hepatitis, including hepatitis A and E, among children.

“Cases of viral hepatitis are increasing during the monsoon as I’ve seen about 25 cases in a month which is about 30 per cent more than on usual days. Children are more affected by the disease and delay in treatment is affecting their liver function, as well,” former president of the Indian Medical Association-Indore and general physician Dr Shekhar D Rao said.

Dr Rao also emphasised that hepatitis can affect people in different ways. While some persons affected with hepatitis may face fatigue, stomach pain or fever, others may not even know that he/she has hepatitis. Many people develop serious health problems, including liver failure or brain damage due to delay in treatment of the disease.

‘Beware, contaminated water’

‘Major symptoms of the disease include fever, loss of appetite, weakness and others. Parents must be careful about the health of their sons and daughters in this season as drinking contaminated water is making them fall prey to the disease. People are getting a high bilirubin count, SGPT and their liver function is being affected’

— Dr Shekhar D Rao, ex-president, IMA-Indore & general physician

‘Get vaccinated’

‘The theme of this year’s Hepatitis Day (July 29) was to emphasise cases of viral hepatitis and provide timely treatment to patients. People should get vaccinated against the disease and keep their sons and daughters safe from the scourge’

— Dr Amit Agrawal, gastroenterologist, Super Speciality Hospital