Indore: 'Do not cancel GST registration from back date' 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Businessmen, industrialists and tax consultants of the city have urged to CGST Commissioner not to cancel the GST registration from back dates. Make it effective from the date of cancellation of GST registration.

Some other suggestions regarding GST were given to CGST Commissioner Parth Roychoudhary in a meeting held at CGST Indore Commissionerate on Monday. The tax consultants, industrialist and businessmen gave their suggestions to improve the GST regime. Tarun Vyas, secretary of the Association of Industries of MP and member of the Regional GST Grievance Redressed Committee, on behalf of the industries presented the suggestions. He said that cancellation of GST registration applied for by the taxpayer is being done from the back date, while such processes should not happen, it should be accepted from the date of cancellation itself. He also suggested that until the GST Tribunal does not take shape, the appeal should be approved on deposit of 20% of the amount due in the appeal case of a taxpayer. He mentioned that Maharashtra High Court has given a decision in this regard and it should be applied here also.

It was suggested that the power of verification of new registration be given to the local level officer. On this point, CGST Commissioner Roychoudhary said that it can be done soon.

It was also suggested that once the State GST has issued a notice in any case and the taxpayer submits a reply then the CGST should not give notice in the same case.

Besides CGST commissioner Roychoudhary, additional commissioner Dr Dinesh Bisen was also present. Sumit Suri, advocate Ashwin Lakhotia, Amit Dave, Devendra Jain and CA Krishna Garg, Anil Kharia, etc represented the tax consultants, industrialists and businessmen.