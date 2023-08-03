Indore District Has Over 26 Lakh Voters | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the draft publication of the voter list, there are 26,04,871 voters in all 9 assembly constituencies of the district. However, the final publication of the voter list will be made on October 5. On the other hand, the Special Summery Revision-2 (SSR-2) of the voter list began in the district from Wednesday, under which names can be added and names of dead voters can be deleted.

As per the schedule set by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the draft voter list was published on Wednesday. A meeting of the standing committee of recognised political parties was held here on Wednesday. Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T. presided over the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that according to the draft voter list of the district, there are 26,04,871 voters in all 9 assembly constituencies. In which the number of male voters is 1325413 and the number of women voters is 12,79,368 and 90 are other voters.

The office bearers of the political parties present in the meeting were provided with the draft list of electoral roll, list of polling stations and other necessary material. Additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi, additional collector Roshan Rai and all other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Ilayaraja gave detailed information regarding the process of revision of voter list to the members of the political parties. He urged everyone to cooperate in the work of preparing voter list in the district.

Dr. Ilayaraja made a special request to young voters in the age group of 18 to 20 years to get their names registered in the voter list. Special camps will be organised in the district on August 12, August 13, August 19 and August 20.

During this camp, house-to-house work will be done to collect claims and objections. BLOs will be present at 2486 polling stations in the district and will do the work of taking applications. Registration and assistant registration officers have been appointed in all 9 assembly constituencies in the district.

Girl Students Take Out Rally To Make Citizens Aware

Various activities and programmes are being organised under the SVEEP campaign to make the citizens aware in the district. In this connection, the girl students of Malav Kanya Vidyalaya took out a rally and motivated the citizens to get their names included in the voter list.

Collector Ilayaraja inaugurated this rally by showing the flag. On this occasion, he also administered an oath to the girl students that apart from making other citizens aware, they will definitely add their names to the voter list if they are eligible.

On this occasion, District Panchayat chief executive officer Vandana Sharma, district project coordinator Shanta Swami, SVEEP campaign in-charge Mukesh Verma and other officers were present. The rally started from Moti Tabela and concluded at Malav Kanya School after passing through Lalbagh, Mhow Naka.

