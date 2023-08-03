Bhopal: Haryana Riots Heat Up MP Politics

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Riots taking place at Nuh in Haryana have heated up politics in Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh targeted the BJP-led Haryana government through tweets on Wednesday. Singh wanted to know the source of weapons carried by participants of the procession and whether it was legal to carry weapons in a religious procession.

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh used to say communal riots take place only when CM wants it to happen. According to his tweet, Bajrang Dal is spreading hatred throughout the country, which can be countered only with the help of ‘Mohabbad ki Dukan.’

Nath wrote: The Sangh and its outfits may try to infuse violence into the mind of people, but the non-violence and brotherhood propagated by the Congress shall always remain in the heart of every citizen of the country.

By spreading violence, the BJP has already lost, and the party should remember that the moral defeat leads to political rout. On the other hand, the Bajrang Dal workers staged a sit-in against violence in Nuh. They said some people were attacking the religious procession and the government should hang the accused.

The Bajrang Dal workers also raised slogans. Its coordinator Sushil Sudele said the anti-nationals attacked women in Haryana. The government should immediately act against the accused, he said, adding that the Bajrang Dal workers demanded capital punished for the culprits.

Nevertheless, the state BJP leaders kept mum over the issue.