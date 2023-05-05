Bhopal: Congress won’t promise to ban Bajrang Dal in MP

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress is not ready to take any risk on Hindutva. The Congress made it clear on Thursday that it would not include in its manifesto any kind of ban on the Bajrang Dal. The party does not want to raise any such issue as should whip up communal passion.

A member of the party’s manifesto committee said they neither received any suggestion for including such an issue in the manifesto nor it figured in any meeting of the committee. He said the party’s focus would be to highlight the people-centric issues in the Vachan Patra (manifesto).

According to sources in the party, MPCC president Kamal Nath has advised the party leaders to be cautious about making any statement on the Bajrang Dal issue. Nath told the party men to keep away from raising the matter. Nath has been trying to follow the agenda of wooing Hindus, since he does not want the BJP to take the advantage of religious polarisation before the election.

This is the reason that Nath wants to keep away from the emotional issues. According to sources, the central leadership of the party was behind the inclusion of the proposal for a ban on the Bajrang Dal. Since Nath has to take all the decisions in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress will avoid such issues.