​Indore: Discussion on National Education Policy held at SGSITS ​

Indore :

A meeting cum seminar to discuss the enforcement of National Education Policy (NEP) was organised at Sri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) on Monday.

In the seminar, Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nyas secretary Atul Kothari said, “Unless students in the country are taught to become self-reliant, then the country cannot become self-reliant.” He ​stressed the importance of educational institutions in ensuring the same.

“A National Committee has been formed to implement the same and other essential changes in the education system as per NEP,” Kothari said. A committee has also been formed in Madhya Pradesh.

“Under this committee, various methods have been formed and implementation has begun in some districts of MP including Jhabua, Sagar and Jabalpur,” Kothari said.

Quoting importance of mother tongue, week-long celebrations of the same is also being organised in the state from 21 to 28 February.

Other educationists Ashoka Kadel and Shobha Paithankar also discussed various methods to help in the implementation of NEP.

“We have also pointed out the mistakes and discrepancies in the NCERT syllabus before the Parliamentary Committee on Human Resource Development in January 2020,” they said.

Suggestions on personality development, moral education have been provided in NEP that will be enforced by the committee.

SGSIST director said, “Some essentials in NEP will help students and help in building them as self-reliant, for example, ensuring that every child to learn at least one vocation and exposed to several more.”

He added ​that ​sampling of important vocational crafts, such as carpentry, electric work, metal work, gardening, pottery making, etc., as decided by States and local communities during Grades 6-8, will help students.

“By 2025, at least 50% of learners through the school and higher education system shall have exposure to vocational education,” Saxena said.