Indore: Director General BSF visits CSWT on one-day visit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pankaj Kumar Singh, director general, Border Security Force arrived in Indore for a one-day visit to the Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) BSF campus on Tuesday.

On his arrival from New Delhi in the morning, Bhaskar Singh Rawat, deputy inspector general of CSWT BSF (Indore) welcomed him at the airport.

After this, the DG inspected the CSWT campus and took stock of various training activities going on in the institute.

He interacted with the trainers and trainees and considered the suggestions given by them. DG BSF discussed various points with the trainees and said that the process of training should be in a sequential manner and boosted the morale of trainees.

After that, the DG addressed a conference of Officers of CSWT and STC BSF and directed them to make maximum use of modern technology, ideas and methods. He also appreciated the various training activities going on here and all the personnel involved in the above training.